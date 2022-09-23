North Liberty Liberty grinds out close victory over Eldridge North Scott 20-16

North Liberty posted a narrow 20-16 win over Eldridge North Scott in Iowa high school football action on September 23.

Eldridge North Scott authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over North Liberty at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 9-0 margin over the Lightning at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott jumped a modest margin over North Liberty as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Lightning put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-7 edge in the final quarter.

