North Liberty Liberty grinds out close victory over Eldridge North Scott 20-16

North Liberty posted a narrow 20-16 win over Eldridge North Scott in Iowa high school football action on September 23.

Eldridge North Scott authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over North Liberty at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 9-0 margin over the Lightning at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott jumped a modest margin over North Liberty as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Lightning put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-7 edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and North Liberty squared off with September 24, 2021 at Eldridge North Scott High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Eldridge North Scott squared off with Davenport Assumption in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

