Monmouth United topped Aledo Mercer County 14-6 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Monmouth United jumped in front of Aledo Mercer County 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Red Storm, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Aledo Mercer County and Monmouth United squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Aledo Mercer County High School.

