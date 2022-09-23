 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Off and running: Iowa City Regina's quick trick is no treat for Wilton 37-13

Iowa City Regina shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Wilton 37-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

Iowa City Regina darted in front of Wilton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Regals' offense darted in front for a 21-6 lead over the Beavers at halftime.

Iowa City Regina roared to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Beavers rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Regals prevailed.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Wilton squared off with September 24, 2021 at Wilton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Wilton squared off with Riverside Highland in a football game . For more, click here.

