Fast and furious, Taylor Ridge Rockridge took charge from the start to knock back Orion and eventually earn a 49-18 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge moved in front of Orion 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 28-12 intermission margin at the Chargers' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge charged to a 42-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

