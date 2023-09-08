Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield pushed past Monmouth United for a 38-18 win in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield moved in front of Monmouth United 17-12 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield and Monmouth United were both scoreless.

The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Monmouth United faced off against Aledo Mercer County.

