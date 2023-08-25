Orion finally found a way to top Spring Valley Hall 20-14 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Orion a 20-14 lead over Spring Valley Hall.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Orion and Spring Valley Hall played in a 26-15 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

