Orion comes to play in easy win over Sherrard 53-7

Orion built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 53-7 win over Sherrard during this Illinois football game.
In recent action on September 30, Orion faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Sherrard took on Mendota on September 30 at Sherrard High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
