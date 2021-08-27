 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orion shuffles past Spring Valley Hall 26-15
0 Comments

Orion shuffles past Spring Valley Hall 26-15

  • 0

Orion charged Spring Valley Hall and collected a 26-15 victory in Illinois high school football on August 27.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Chargers fought to a 13-7 intermission margin at the Red Devils' expense.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News