Ottawa Marquette dismantles Sherrard 40-7

Ottawa Marquette offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sherrard during this 40-7 victory in Illinois high school football on October 21.

Ottawa Marquette moved in front of Sherrard 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 32-0 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Ottawa Marquette roared to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

Recently on October 7, Sherrard squared off with Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Breaking News