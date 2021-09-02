Over and out: Davenport Assumption punches through Dubuque Wahlert 48-14

Davenport Assumption showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Dubuque Wahlert 48-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the fourth-quarter points.
The Knights' authority showed as they carried a 41-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Davenport Assumption's offense stormed to a 27-0 lead over Dubuque Wahlert at halftime.
The Knights jumped in front of the Golden Eagles 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
