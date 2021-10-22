Over and out: Taylor Ridge Rockridge punches through Orion 49-28

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's river of points eventually washed away Orion in a 49-28 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.
In recent action on October 8, Orion faced off against Morrison and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Sherrard on October 8 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over Orion.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge struck in front of Orion 35-14 going into the fourth quarter.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 49-28 tie.
