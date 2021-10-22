 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Over and out: Taylor Ridge Rockridge punches through Orion 49-28
0 Comments

Over and out: Taylor Ridge Rockridge punches through Orion 49-28

  • 0

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's river of points eventually washed away Orion in a 49-28 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.

In recent action on October 8, Orion faced off against Morrison and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Sherrard on October 8 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over Orion.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge struck in front of Orion 35-14 going into the fourth quarter.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 49-28 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News