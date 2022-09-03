Peru St. Bede smashes through Erie E/P 41-20

Peru St. Bede left no doubt on Friday, controlling Erie E/P from start to finish for a 41-20 victory at Peru St. Bede High on September 2 in Illinois football action.

Peru St. Bede drew first blood by forging a 15-8 margin over Erie E/P after the first quarter.

The Bruins registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Peru St. Bede pulled to a 41-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

