Point of emphasis; Orion allows no points in stopping Morrison 30-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Orion squeeze Morrison 30-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on September 25 , Orion squared up on Erie E/P in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Orion opened with a 30-0 advantage over Morrison through the first quarter.
Defense dominated scoreless second and fourth quarters, helping the Chargers finish off the Mustangs.
Lede AI Sports Desk
