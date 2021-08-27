 Skip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Marion Linn-Mar roars to big win over Muscatine 63-14
Powerhouse performance: Marion Linn-Mar roars to big win over Muscatine 63-14

Marion Linn-Mar left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Muscatine 63-14 in Iowa high school football on August 27.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the final quarter.

Marion Linn-Mar's reign showed as it carried a 63-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lions' offense stormed to a 42-7 lead over the Muskies at halftime.

The Lions jumped in front of the Muskies 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

