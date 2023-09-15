Defense dominated as Princeton pitched a 42-0 shutout of Orion in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Princeton jumped in front of Orion 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a tight 14-0 gap over the Chargers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 28-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

