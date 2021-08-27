 Skip to main content
Princeton soars over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-7
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Princeton broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 48-7 explosion on Taylor Ridge Rockridge in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Tigers' rule showed as they carried a 41-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Princeton's offense stomped on to a 28-0 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at halftime.

The Tigers opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Rockets through the first quarter.

