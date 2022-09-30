Putting it all together: Iowa City West overwhelms Davenport Central 62-7

Iowa City West rolled past Davenport Central for a comfortable 62-7 victory on September 30 in Iowa football.
The last time Iowa City West and Davenport Central played in a 36-21 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport West and Iowa City West took on Davenport North on September 15 at Davenport North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
