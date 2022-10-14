 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quick jolt prompts Clinton to power past Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-26

Clinton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-26 victory over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant on October 14 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Clinton a 28-0 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant.

The River Kings registered a 42-6 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 49-19.

The River Kings' advantage was wide enough to weather the Panthers' 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Clinton and Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant faced off on October 15, 2021 at Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Clinton squared off with Fort Madison in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

