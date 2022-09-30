Quick jolt prompts Monticello to power past Camanche 48-12

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Monticello used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Camanche 48-12 in Iowa high school football on September 30.
Monticello drew first blood by forging a 31-6 margin over Camanche after the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 17-6 advantage in the frame.
The last time Monticello and Camanche played in a 55-13 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
