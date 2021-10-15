Quincy blankets Rock Island Alleman with suffocating defensive effort 48-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Quincy stuffed Rock Island Alleman 48-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.
Recently on October 1 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Geneseo in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The Blue Devils drew first blood by forging a 48-0 margin over the Pioneers after the first quarter.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and final quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.