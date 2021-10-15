 Skip to main content
Quincy blankets Rock Island Alleman with suffocating defensive effort 48-0
Quincy blankets Rock Island Alleman with suffocating defensive effort 48-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Quincy stuffed Rock Island Alleman 48-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Geneseo in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The Blue Devils drew first blood by forging a 48-0 margin over the Pioneers after the first quarter.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and final quarters.

