Quincy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-7 win over Rock Island for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Rocks.

Quincy jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rocks managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Quincy and Rock Island squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Quincy High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Rock Island faced off against Minooka.

