Quincy narrowly edges Rock Island in tight triumph 47-42

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Quincy nabbed it to nudge past Rock Island 47-42 during this Illinois football game.
Rock Island showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-0 advantage over Quincy as the first quarter ended.
The Rocks took a 28-14 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the halftime locker room.
Rock Island had a 35-21 edge on Quincy at the beginning of the final quarter.
A 26-7 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Blue Devils' defeat of the Rocks.
In recent action on October 7, Quincy faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Sterling on October 7 at Sterling High School. For a full recap, click here.
