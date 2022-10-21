Quincy narrowly edges Rock Island in tight triumph 47-42

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Quincy nabbed it to nudge past Rock Island 47-42 during this Illinois football game.

Rock Island showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-0 advantage over Quincy as the first quarter ended.

The Rocks took a 28-14 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the halftime locker room.

Rock Island had a 35-21 edge on Quincy at the beginning of the final quarter.

A 26-7 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Blue Devils' defeat of the Rocks.

