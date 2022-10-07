 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Quincy sprints past Geneseo 35-17

  • 0

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Quincy still prevailed 35-17 against Geneseo in Illinois high school football action on October 7.

The first quarter gave Quincy a 7-3 lead over Geneseo.

The Blue Devils fought to a 21-3 halftime margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.

Quincy breathed fire to a 35-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Quincy and Geneseo played in a 23-22 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 23, Geneseo squared off with Sterling in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News