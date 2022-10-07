Quincy sprints past Geneseo 35-17

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Quincy still prevailed 35-17 against Geneseo in Illinois high school football action on October 7.

The first quarter gave Quincy a 7-3 lead over Geneseo.

The Blue Devils fought to a 21-3 halftime margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.

Quincy breathed fire to a 35-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

