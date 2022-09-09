Regulation wasn't enough as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley needs extra time to defeat Marion Linn-Mar 14-7

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley found extra energy in the extra period to take down Marion Linn-Mar 14-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Lions took a 7-0 lead over the Spartans heading to the halftime locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Marion Linn-Mar locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

