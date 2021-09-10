 Skip to main content
Resurgence: Marion Linn-Mar fights back to beat Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 18-7
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dented the scoreboard first, but Marion Linn-Mar responded to earn an 18-7 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

In recent action on August 27, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar took on Muscatine on August 27 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The Lions took control in the third quarter with an 18-7 advantage over the Spartans.

Marion Linn-Mar's offense darted to a 15-7 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the intermission.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley authored a promising start, taking advantage of Marion Linn-Mar 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

