Resurgence: Marion Linn-Mar fights back to beat Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 18-7

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dented the scoreboard first, but Marion Linn-Mar responded to earn an 18-7 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.
In recent action on August 27, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar took on Muscatine on August 27 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
The Lions took control in the third quarter with an 18-7 advantage over the Spartans.
Marion Linn-Mar's offense darted to a 15-7 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the intermission.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley authored a promising start, taking advantage of Marion Linn-Mar 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.