 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Island defeats East Moline United Township in lopsided affair 68-35

  • 0

Rock Island earned a convincing 68-35 win over East Moline United Township during this Illinois football game.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Rock Island jumped in front of East Moline United Township 48-35 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Rocks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-0 points differential.

In recent action on September 9, East Moline United Township faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Rock Island Alleman on September 9 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News