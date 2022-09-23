Rock Island defeats East Moline United Township in lopsided affair 68-35

Rock Island earned a convincing 68-35 win over East Moline United Township during this Illinois football game.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Rock Island jumped in front of East Moline United Township 48-35 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Rocks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 20-0 points differential.

