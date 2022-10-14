Rock Island lets lead slip away in Geneseo's victory 36-22

Geneseo slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past Rock Island 36-22 on October 14 in Illinois football.
Rock Island authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Geneseo at the end of the first quarter.
The Rocks took a 14-7 lead over the Maple Leafs heading to the halftime locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Geneseo and Rock Island locked in a 22-22 stalemate.
The Maple Leafs' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.
The last time Rock Island and Geneseo played in a 48-7 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
