Rock Island rides the rough off Dunlap 26-13

Rock Island turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 26-13 win over Dunlap in Illinois high school football action on September 2.

Rock Island jumped in front of Dunlap 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Rocks' offense moved in front for a 20-13 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Rock Island darted to a 26-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Rock Island and Dunlap played in a 32-14 game on September 3, 2021. For more, click here.

