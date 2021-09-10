Rock Island stonewalls Rock Island Alleman 56-0

Rock Island unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Rock Island Alleman in a 56-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on August 27, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Davenport Assumption and Rock Island took on Pekin on August 27 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Rock Island roared to a 56-0 bulge over Rock Island Alleman as the fourth quarter began.
Rock Island registered a 50-0 advantage at intermission over Rock Island Alleman.
The Rocks jumped in front of the Pioneers 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
