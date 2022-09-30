Rock Island tops Galesburg 34-14

Saddled up and ready to go, Rock Island spurred past Galesburg 34-14 on September 30 in Illinois football.

Rock Island darted in front of Galesburg 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rocks fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rocks added to their advantage with a 13-7 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.