 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island's trick is no treat for Dunlap 32-14
0 Comments

Rock Island's trick is no treat for Dunlap 32-14

  • Updated
  • 0

Rock Island raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 32-14 win over Dunlap during this Illinois football game.

Rock Island enjoyed a thin margin over Dunlap with a 25-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Rock Island kept a 12-7 intermission margin at Dunlap's expense.

Rock Island jumped in front of Dunlap 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News