Rock Island's trick is no treat for Dunlap 32-14

Rock Island raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 32-14 win over Dunlap during this Illinois football game.
Rock Island enjoyed a thin margin over Dunlap with a 25-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Rock Island kept a 12-7 intermission margin at Dunlap's expense.
Rock Island jumped in front of Dunlap 12-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.