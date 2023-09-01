A suffocating defense helped Rockford Christian Life handle Galva 36-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Rockford Christian Life jumped in front of Galva 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles' offense steamrolled in front for a 30-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Rockford Christian Life pulled to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

