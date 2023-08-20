Rockton Hononegah took full advantage of overtime to defeat Fulton 27-23 in Illinois high school football on Aug. 20.

Fulton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Rockton Hononegah as the first quarter ended.

An intermission tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Indians and the Steamers locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Rockton Hononegah, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-3 first overtime period, too.

