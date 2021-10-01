Ruh-Roh, Erie E/P shuts down Port Byron Riverdale 42-6

Erie E/P offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Port Byron Riverdale with an all-around effort during this 42-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.
Erie E/P's offense stomped on to a 22-0 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at the intermission.
The Panthers' authority showed as they carried a 29-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
