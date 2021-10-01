 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruh-Roh, Erie E/P shuts down Port Byron Riverdale 42-6
0 Comments

Ruh-Roh, Erie E/P shuts down Port Byron Riverdale 42-6

  • 0

Erie E/P offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Port Byron Riverdale with an all-around effort during this 42-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.

Erie E/P's offense stomped on to a 22-0 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at the intermission.

The Panthers' authority showed as they carried a 29-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 17 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Orion in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News