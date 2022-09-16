Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop can't recover from Woodhull Al/Cam's early bolt 44-15

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Woodhull Al/Cam during a 44-15 win over Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop on September 16 in Illinois football.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.