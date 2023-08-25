Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Galva 56-6 in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

The last time Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop and Galva played in a 49-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

