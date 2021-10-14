Sciota West Prairie turns out the lights on Galva 55-24

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Sciota West Prairie broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-24 explosion on Galva at Sciota West Prairie High on October 14 in Illinois football action.
Recently on October 2 , Galva squared up on Biggsville West Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Sciota West Prairie stormed in front of Galva 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
Sciota West Prairie's offense took charge to a 27-8 lead over Galva at halftime.
Sciota West Prairie's authority showed as it carried a 40-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
