Sciota West Prairie turns out the lights on Galva 55-24
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Sciota West Prairie broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-24 explosion on Galva at Sciota West Prairie High on October 14 in Illinois football action.

Recently on October 2 , Galva squared up on Biggsville West Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Sciota West Prairie stormed in front of Galva 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Sciota West Prairie's offense took charge to a 27-8 lead over Galva at halftime.

Sciota West Prairie's authority showed as it carried a 40-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

