Score no more: Iowa City's defense breaks down Davenport Central 79-0

Defense dominated as Iowa City pitched a 79-0 shutout of Davenport Central in Iowa high school football action on October 21.
Last season, Iowa City and Davenport Central faced off on October 21, 2021 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 7, Iowa City faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on October 7 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.
