 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Score no more: Peru St. Bede's defense breaks Sherrard 53-0
0 Comments

Score no more: Peru St. Bede's defense breaks Sherrard 53-0

  • 0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Peru St. Bede blank Sherrard 53-0 during this Illinois football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Peru St. Bede's offense jumped on top to a 30-0 lead over Sherrard at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News