 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Score no more: Waukon's defense breaks Camanche 40-0
0 Comments

Score no more: Waukon's defense breaks Camanche 40-0

  • 0

Waukon corralled Camanche's offense and never let go to fuel a 40-0 victory on October 29 in Iowa football.

Waukon opened with a 6-0 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

Waukon's offense stomped on to a 19-0 lead over Camanche at the intermission.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News