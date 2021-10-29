Score no more: Waukon's defense breaks Camanche 40-0

Waukon corralled Camanche's offense and never let go to fuel a 40-0 victory on October 29 in Iowa football.
Waukon opened with a 6-0 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.
Waukon's offense stomped on to a 19-0 lead over Camanche at the intermission.
The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
