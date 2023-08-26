Bettendorf claims victory against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 30-10

Bettendorf grabbed a 30-10 victory at the expense of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley during this Iowa football game.

Bettendorf moved in front of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 16-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense breathed fire in front for a 30-10 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf played in a 44-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Muscatine 33-24

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson didn't flinch, finally repelling Muscatine 33-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Muskies took a 24-21 lead over the J-Hawks heading to the halftime locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-24 lead over Muscatine.

The J-Hawks chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.

Davenport Assumption darts by Solon 34-7

Davenport Assumption earned a convincing 34-7 win over Solon for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Davenport Assumption took an early lead by forging a 6-0 margin over Solon after the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 13-7 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Davenport Assumption and Solon were both scoreless.

The Knights held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Solon and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Davenport Central slips past Clinton 21-13

Davenport Central posted a narrow 21-13 win over Clinton in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Last season, Davenport Central and Clinton squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Clinton High School.

Davenport West exhales after close call with Davenport North 13-6

Davenport West didn't flinch, finally repelling Davenport North 13-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Davenport West opened with a 13-6 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport North faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Davenport West High School.

Dubuque Wahlert dominates Camanche 48-12

Dubuque Wahlert rolled past Camanche for a comfortable 48-12 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Dubuque Wahlert moved in front of Camanche 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Dubuque Wahlert thundered to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles cruised through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Camanche and Dubuque Wahlert squared off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Camanche High School.

Eldridge North Scott tops Central DeWitt 34-7

Eldridge North Scott's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Central DeWitt 34-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 14-7 advantage over Central DeWitt through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Lancers chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 20-0 points differential.

Forreston overcomes Fulton in seat-squirming affair 22-18

Forreston topped Fulton 22-18 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Forreston and Fulton were both scoreless.

The Steamers took an 18-8 lead over the Cardinals heading to the intermission locker room.

Fulton moved a meager margin over Forreston as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

It took an 8-0 rally, but the Cardinals were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fulton and Forreston faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Forreston High School.

The Geneseo defense stifles Chicago Comer 56-0

Geneseo's defense throttled Chicago Comer, resulting in a 56-0 shutout at Geneseo High on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Geneseo opened with a 28-0 advantage over Chicago Comer through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs opened a giant 49-0 gap over the Catamounts at halftime.

Geneseo breathed fire to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Geneseo and Chicago Comer squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Geneseo High School.

Goose Lake Northeast thumps Bellevue outplays 40-16

Goose Lake Northeast rolled past Bellevue for a comfortable 40-16 victory in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

Last season, Bellevue and Goose Lake Northeast faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Goose Lake Northeast High School.

Kewanee delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Sherrard 28-21

Kewanee didn't flinch, finally repelling Sherrard 28-21 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Kewanee a 6-0 lead over Sherrard.

The Boilermakers fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Kewanee and Sherrard were both scoreless.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Lisbon allows no points against Durant 42-0

Lisbon sent Durant home scoreless in a 42-0 decision during this Iowa football game.

Manlius Bureau Valley collects victory over Erie-Prophetstown 26-7

Manlius Bureau Valley grabbed a 26-7 victory at the expense of Erie-Prophetstown in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Last season, Erie-Prophetstown and Manlius Bureau Valley faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown.

Minooka tacks win on Rock Island 42-7

Minooka controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-7 win against Rock Island on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Minooka took an early lead by forging a 6-0 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 19-7 advantage at halftime over the Rocks.

Minooka steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Indians added to their advantage with a 15-0 margin in the closing period.

Moline barely beats Carol Stream Glenbard North 17-12

Moline posted a narrow 17-12 win over Carol Stream Glenbard North in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The start wasn't the problem for Carol Stream Glenbard North, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Moline through the end of the first quarter.

The Maroons kept a 10-6 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Maroons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Not for the faint of heart: Monmouth United topples Aledo Mercer County 14-6

Monmouth United topped Aledo Mercer County 14-6 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Monmouth United jumped in front of Aledo Mercer County 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Red Storm, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Aledo Mercer County and Monmouth United squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Aledo Mercer County High School.

Orion carves slim margin over Spring Valley Hall 20-14

Orion finally found a way to top Spring Valley Hall 20-14 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Orion a 20-14 lead over Spring Valley Hall.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Orion and Spring Valley Hall played in a 26-15 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop races in front to defeat Galva 56-6

Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Galva 56-6 in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

The last time Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop and Galva played in a 49-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Sterling Newman delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Taylor Ridge Rockridge 12-7

Sterling Newman posted a narrow 12-7 win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Sterling Newman darted in front of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets came from behind to grab the advantage 7-6 at halftime over the Comets.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Comets pulled off a stirring 6-0 fourth quarter to trip the Rockets.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman played in a 42-12 game on Oct. 29, 2022.

The Tipton defense stifles Letts Louisa-Muscatine 54-0

Defense dominated as Tipton pitched a 54-0 shutout of Letts Louisa-Muscatine in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

The Tigers fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Falcons 20-0 in the fourth quarter.

Wilton allows no points against Wellman Mid-Prairie 13-0

Wilton sent Wellman Mid-Prairie home scoreless in a 13-0 decision on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

Wilton moved in front of Wellman Mid-Prairie 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Beavers registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Hawks.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Woodhull Ridgewood defense stifles Pawnee 44-0

Woodhull Ridgewood's defense throttled Pawnee, resulting in a 44-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

