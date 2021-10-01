 Skip to main content
Shaken, not stirred, Dubuque Hempstead cracks Muscatine 55-14
Shaken, not stirred, Dubuque Hempstead cracks Muscatine 55-14

Dubuque Hempstead's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Muscatine 55-14 during this Iowa football game.

The Mustangs jumped in front of the Muskies 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

Dubuque Hempstead's offense jumped on top to a 35-7 lead over Muscatine at halftime.

The Mustangs' reign showed as they carried a 48-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

