Shaken, not stirred, Dubuque Hempstead cracks Muscatine 55-14

Dubuque Hempstead's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Muscatine 55-14 during this Iowa football game.
The Mustangs jumped in front of the Muskies 21-7 to begin the second quarter.
Dubuque Hempstead's offense jumped on top to a 35-7 lead over Muscatine at halftime.
The Mustangs' reign showed as they carried a 48-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.