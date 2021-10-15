Shaken, not stirred, Rock Island cracks Geneseo 48-7

Rock Island controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 48-7 victory over Geneseo in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.
The Rocks opened with a 13-7 advantage over the Maple Leafs through the first quarter.
The Rocks fought to a 35-7 halftime margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
Recently on October 1 , Geneseo squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
