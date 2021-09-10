Shaken, not stirred, Wilton cracks Riverside Highland 39-14

Wilton controlled the action to earn a strong 39-14 win against Riverside Highland in Iowa high school football action on September 10.
The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
The Beavers' offense darted to a 25-14 lead over the Huskies at the intermission.
The first quarter gave Wilton a 13-7 lead over Riverside Highland.
Recently on August 27 , Wilton squared up on Tipton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
