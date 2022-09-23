 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherrard ekes out victory against Morrison 26-22

With little to no wiggle room, Sherrard nosed past Morrison 26-22 in Illinois high school football action on September 23.

Morrison authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Sherrard at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The scoreboard showed Morrison with a 14-12 lead over Sherrard heading into the third quarter.

A 14-8 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Tigers' defeat of the Mustangs.

Recently on September 10 , Sherrard squared off with Erie E/P in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

