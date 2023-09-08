Sherrard posted a narrow 24-15 win over Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Sherrard a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.

The Cardinals jumped a slim margin over the Tigers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Cardinals had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with a 10-0 performance.

Recently on Aug. 25, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee in a football game.

