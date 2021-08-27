 Skip to main content
Sigourney-Keota wins tense tussle with Durant 23-20
Sigourney-Keota wins tense tussle with Durant 23-20

Sigourney-Keota topped Durant 23-20 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Cobras' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Durant took the lead 20-16 to start the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 13-6 at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Cobras a 13-6 lead over the Wildcats.

