Solon wins tense tussle with Davenport Assumption 24-17

Solon posted a tight 24-17 win over Davenport Assumption in Iowa high school football on October 29.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
Solon's offense jumped to a 17-7 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.
The Spartans' upper hand showed as they carried a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as Solon outscored Davenport Assumption 7-3 in the final period.
