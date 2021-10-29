 Skip to main content
Solon wins tense tussle with Davenport Assumption 24-17
Solon posted a tight 24-17 win over Davenport Assumption in Iowa high school football on October 29.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

Solon's offense jumped to a 17-7 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.

The Spartans' upper hand showed as they carried a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as Solon outscored Davenport Assumption 7-3 in the final period.

