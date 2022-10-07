Some kind of impressive: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pounds Iowa City 51-21

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't tinker with Iowa City, scoring a 51-21 result in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.
The Spartans registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Little Hawks.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley struck to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Iowa City squared off with October 8, 2021 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap
