Some kind of impressive: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pounds Iowa City 51-21

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't tinker with Iowa City, scoring a 51-21 result in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Little Hawks.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley struck to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.