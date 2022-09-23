Some kind of impressive: Davenport Assumption pounds Central DeWitt 31-10

Davenport Assumption left no doubt on Friday, controlling Central DeWitt from start to finish for a 31-10 victory on September 23 in Iowa football action.

Davenport Assumption moved in front of Central DeWitt 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 21-3 advantage at halftime over the Sabers.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 3-0 final quarter, too.

